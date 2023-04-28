B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Makes New $2.30 Million Investment in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 69,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $205,000.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

HTRB stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.07. 36,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,391. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $31.56 and a 12 month high of $35.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.41.

About Hartford Total Return Bond ETF

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

