B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Makes New $2.84 Million Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 40.6% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 27.3% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $4.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $360.24. The company had a trading volume of 438,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,546. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $395.80. The stock has a market cap of $118.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $342.54 and its 200 day moving average is $342.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,921.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,921.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total value of $1,285,182.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,706.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,185. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.50.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

