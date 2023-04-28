B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,050 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 4,622 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 13,251 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,203,890. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. TheStreet raised shares of NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $273.60. The company had a trading volume of 15,499,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,413,738. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $281.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $254.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.54. The stock has a market cap of $675.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

