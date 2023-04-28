B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Takes $3.72 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,421 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,000. International Business Machines makes up 1.0% of B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $38,000. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.7 %

International Business Machines stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.12. 1,501,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,935,284. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.31 and its 200 day moving average is $135.58. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The company has a market capitalization of $114.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.45, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 335.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on IBM. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.