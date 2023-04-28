Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Short Interest Update

Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,005,900 shares, a drop of 37.4% from the March 31st total of 11,191,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 70,059.0 days.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banco BPM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of BNCZF remained flat at $3.26 on Friday. Banco BPM has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $3.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.26.

Banco BPM S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. The company operates through Retail, Corporate, Institutional, Private, Investment Banking, Strategic Partnerships, Leases, and Corporate Centre segments.

