Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Shares Gap Down to $6.14

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.14, but opened at $5.97. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México shares last traded at $6.05, with a volume of 4,013 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.21.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México ( NYSE:BSMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,700,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,256,000 after acquiring an additional 866,679 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the fourth quarter valued at $1,231,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 10.91% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México

Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions.

