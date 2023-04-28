Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised Bancolombia from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

Bancolombia Stock Performance

Shares of CIB opened at $23.99 on Thursday. Bancolombia has a one year low of $21.55 and a one year high of $45.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.56.

Bancolombia Increases Dividend

Bancolombia ( NYSE:CIB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bancolombia will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.7332 per share. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.12%.

Institutional Trading of Bancolombia

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,067,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,816,000 after purchasing an additional 69,000 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,820,000 after purchasing an additional 59,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

Featured Stories

