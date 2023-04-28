Bank of America Boosts HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $323.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $294.00 to $323.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $217.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $296.83.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA opened at $282.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $260.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.87. The company has a market capitalization of $78.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $294.02.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The business had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 18.02 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $457,099.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,082.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total transaction of $7,745,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,076,566.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $457,099.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,082.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,632 shares of company stock worth $23,978,883. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.