Bank of America Lowers PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Price Target to $44.00

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Bank of America from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 64.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PRCT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRCT opened at $26.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 7.73 and a quick ratio of 6.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.47. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 1-year low of $25.29 and a 1-year high of $52.40.

Insider Activity at PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $23.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 116.18% and a negative return on equity of 36.89%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, EVP Hisham Shiblaq sold 21,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $772,593.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,715.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Hisham Shiblaq sold 21,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $772,593.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,715.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reza Zadno sold 5,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $169,866.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,960,385.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,171 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,196 over the last quarter. Insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PROCEPT BioRobotics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 1.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,904,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,622,000 after acquiring an additional 58,511 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 15.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,838,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,685,000 after buying an additional 381,894 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,071,000 after buying an additional 124,102 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 43.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,997,000 after buying an additional 545,116 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 885,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,787,000 after acquiring an additional 14,716 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Featured Stories

