Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,575.08

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (LON:BGEO – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,575.08 ($32.16) and traded as high as GBX 2,943.27 ($36.76). Bank of Georgia Group shares last traded at GBX 2,935 ($36.66), with a volume of 91,107 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Numis Securities lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Georgia Group from GBX 4,777 ($59.66) to GBX 5,752 ($71.84) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Bank of Georgia Group Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,739.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,578.10. The firm has a market cap of £1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 315.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18.

About Bank of Georgia Group

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.

