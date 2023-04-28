Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bankinter from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.25.

Bankinter Price Performance

Shares of BKNIY stock opened at $5.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Bankinter has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.41.

Bankinter Increases Dividend

Bankinter Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.0772 per share. This is a boost from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th.

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

Further Reading

