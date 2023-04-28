Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (BWFG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on May 23rd

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.

Bankwell Financial Group has increased its dividend by an average of 15.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Bankwell Financial Group has a payout ratio of 21.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Bankwell Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ BWFG traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $23.64. The stock had a trading volume of 662 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,038. Bankwell Financial Group has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $36.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $185.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.61.

Insider Activity

Bankwell Financial Group ( NASDAQ:BWFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $27.34 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director James M. Garnett, Jr. acquired 6,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $196,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Bankwell Financial Group news, Director James M. Garnett, Jr. bought 9,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.52 per share, with a total value of $246,795.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,543.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James M. Garnett, Jr. bought 6,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $196,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,190. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 29,912 shares of company stock worth $829,467 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bankwell Financial Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 3,539.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. 33.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BWFG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Bankwell Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages.

