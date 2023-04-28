Barclays Lowers Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Price Target to $50.00

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.35% from the company’s previous close.

MBLY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Mobileye Global in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Mobileye Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Mobileye Global from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Mobileye Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Mobileye Global from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.11.

Mobileye Global Stock Down 16.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MBLY opened at $36.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.09. Mobileye Global has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $48.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.30 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mobileye Global will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Mobileye Global by 113.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,208,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,304,000 after buying an additional 641,488 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Mobileye Global during the first quarter worth about $13,413,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Mobileye Global during the first quarter worth about $376,915,000. Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new position in Mobileye Global during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Mobileye Global by 1.0% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 83,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. 1.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

