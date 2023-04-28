Barclays Trims Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Target Price to $13.00

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SBRA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an underweight rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.10.

Shares of SBRA opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -352.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 64.9% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

