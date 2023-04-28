Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Barnes Group had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $335.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Barnes Group updated its FY23 guidance to $2.15-2.30 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.15-$2.30 EPS.

Barnes Group stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,354. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.08. Barnes Group has a 12 month low of $27.93 and a 12 month high of $47.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 165.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 256.00%.

B has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Barnes Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Barnes Group from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Barnes Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 75,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Barnes Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 145,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Barnes Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

