Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Bought by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,999,714 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,207,164 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.80% of Barrick Gold worth $240,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 1.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 75,561,681 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,171,197,000 after purchasing an additional 995,099 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Barrick Gold by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,664,940 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $924,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,805 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.7% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 49,178,271 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $762,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635,991 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 40.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $437,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 1,513.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,100,792 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $276,056,000 after purchasing an additional 15,102,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Trading Down 0.4 %

GOLD traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $19.09. 5,926,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,346,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.71. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.06 and its 200-day moving average is $17.99. The company has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.88, a PEG ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.33.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on GOLD. Fundamental Research set a $19.02 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

