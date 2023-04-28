Barrington Research Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) – Barrington Research lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stride in a report issued on Wednesday, April 26th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.78 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.53. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stride’s current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $470.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.97 million. Stride had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 6.17%. Stride’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS.

LRN has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered Stride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Stride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

LRN opened at $42.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.32. Stride has a 52 week low of $30.66 and a 52 week high of $47.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Stride by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Stride in the first quarter worth about $2,102,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 5.9% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 48.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 10,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stride in the first quarter worth about $109,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name.

