Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Short Interest Up 106.3% in April

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 106.3% from the March 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 130.0 days.

Shares of BYCBF remained flat at $2,080.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,091.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,009.53. Barry Callebaut has a 52 week low of $1,783.55 and a 52 week high of $2,304.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Barry Callebaut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Barry Callebaut in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,233.33.

Barry Callebaut AG engages in the manufacture and trade of cocoa, chocolate, and confectionery products. It distributes its products under the following brands: Barry Callebaut, Callebaut, Cacao Barry, Carma, Van Leer, Van Houten, Bensdorp, Delfi, Chadler, Caprimo, Le Royal, and Ögonblink. The company was founded by Klaus Johann Jacobs in December 13, 1994 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

