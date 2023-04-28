Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Short Interest Down 71.4% in April

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the March 31st total of 74,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 432,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Basf from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Get Basf alerts:

Basf Stock Performance

Shares of BASFY stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.74. The stock had a trading volume of 151,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,274. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Basf has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $14.74. The firm has a market cap of $49.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.23.

Basf Cuts Dividend

Basf ( OTCMKTS:BASFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter. Basf had a positive return on equity of 14.15% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. On average, analysts forecast that Basf will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.642 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 4.64%. Basf’s dividend payout ratio is -492.31%.

Basf Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.