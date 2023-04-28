Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Short Interest Down 71.4% in April

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the March 31st total of 74,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 432,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Basf from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.
Shares of BASFY stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.74. The stock had a trading volume of 151,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,274. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Basf has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $14.74. The firm has a market cap of $49.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.23.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.642 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 4.64%. Basf’s dividend payout ratio is -492.31%.
BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.
