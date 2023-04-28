Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.59-0.61 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.78-3.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.77 billion. Baxter International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.85-$3.00 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAX. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $63.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Baxter International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.13.

Baxter International Stock Performance

Shares of BAX stock traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $47.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,951,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,555,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.98 and its 200-day moving average is $47.19. Baxter International has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $77.08. The company has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of -9.79, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. Baxter International’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Baxter International will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is -24.02%.

Insider Transactions at Baxter International

In other news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $154,426.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $147,453.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $154,426.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Baxter International by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,171,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,817,000 after buying an additional 68,347 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 475,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,217,000 after purchasing an additional 192,910 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 327,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,431,000 after purchasing an additional 191,637 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 281,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,818,000 after purchasing an additional 15,925 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

