BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,841,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 277,628 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 1.19% of BCE worth $475,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in BCE in the fourth quarter valued at about $535,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in BCE by 106.3% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 96,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 49,800 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in BCE by 5.4% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 111,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in BCE in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in BCE by 363.0% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 28,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 22,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BCE traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.20. 519,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,135. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.88 and a fifty-two week high of $55.18. The firm has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.60.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. BCE had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.713 per share. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 121.65%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BCE. National Bank Financial downgraded BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TD Securities lowered their target price on BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. CIBC raised their target price on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.53.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

