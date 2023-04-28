Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEMW) Shares Up 5.4%

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEMW – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.10 and last traded at $5.49. Approximately 4,536 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 245% from the average daily volume of 1,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.

Beam Global Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.47.

Institutional Trading of Beam Global

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Beam Global stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEMW – Get Rating) by 151.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Beam Global were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.