Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Hits New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $19.18 and last traded at $19.16, with a volume of 215154 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.18.

The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $543.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.91 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BZH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Beazer Homes USA Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,759,636 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,782,000 after buying an additional 108,173 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Beazer Homes USA by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,013,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,422,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Beazer Homes USA by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,009,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,885,000 after acquiring an additional 31,809 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Beazer Homes USA by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 707,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after acquiring an additional 14,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Beazer Homes USA by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 43,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 18.44 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.97. The company has a market cap of $605.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.16.

About Beazer Homes USA

(Get Rating)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.