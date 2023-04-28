Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Hits New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $19.18 and last traded at $19.16, with a volume of 215154 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.18.
The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $543.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.91 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BZH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 18.44 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.97. The company has a market cap of $605.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.16.
Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.
