Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Position Decreased by Longview Partners Guernsey LTD

Longview Partners Guernsey LTD trimmed its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,104,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 20,880 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for about 4.3% of Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD owned about 0.74% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $535,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BDX. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $34,915,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 28,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,429,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $363,597,000 after purchasing an additional 33,160 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 865,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $220,145,000 after buying an additional 80,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.44.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 0.6 %

Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $264.77. 515,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,077,529. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $244.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.03. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $269.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.54.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 68.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Further Reading

