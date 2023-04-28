Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Purchased by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 11.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.8% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

BDX stock opened at $263.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $269.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.03.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.44.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

