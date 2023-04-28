Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF) Short Interest Down 66.9% in April

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,396,800 shares, a decline of 66.9% from the March 31st total of 4,214,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,492.0 days.

Beijing Capital International Airport Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BJCHF traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,171. Beijing Capital International Airport has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.70.

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Profile

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited engages in the aeronautical and non-aeronautical businesses at the Beijing Capital Airport in the People's Republic of China. The company's aeronautical business is involved in the provision of aircraft landings and take-offs; passenger service facilities; ground support services; and fire-fighting services for domestic and foreign air transportation enterprises.

