Beldex (BDX) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $217.53 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $217.53 million and $2.19 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0541 or 0.00000185 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,902.38 or 0.06493269 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00059834 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00039065 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00018793 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00020559 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000207 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006489 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

