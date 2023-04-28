Beldex (BDX) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0543 or 0.00000185 BTC on exchanges. Beldex has a total market cap of $218.11 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,892.11 or 0.06459637 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00059856 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00040098 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00018858 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00020827 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000207 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006567 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

