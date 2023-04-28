Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 12,780 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 10,062 shares.The stock last traded at $29.75 and had previously closed at $29.87.
Several brokerages have commented on BLTE. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.90.
Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.
