Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 12,780 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 10,062 shares.The stock last traded at $29.75 and had previously closed at $29.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on BLTE. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Belite Bio Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Belite Bio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLTE. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Belite Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Belite Bio in the third quarter worth $223,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Belite Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Belite Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Belite Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,000. 0.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.

