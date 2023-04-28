Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Shares of BLPH traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.65. The company had a trading volume of 62,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,594. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.32. The stock has a market cap of $79.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.89. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $12.58.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLPH Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 28,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.29% of Bellerophon Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of products that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline includes PH-ILD, PH-COPD, INOpulse and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

