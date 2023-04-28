Berylson Capital Partners LLC Has $1.91 Million Holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Berylson Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the quarter. Asana accounts for about 5.6% of Berylson Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Berylson Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Asana worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASAN. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Asana by 46.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,498,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,307,000 after purchasing an additional 477,239 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 1,624.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 506,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,232,000 after acquiring an additional 476,835 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,127,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,824,000 after acquiring an additional 448,379 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter worth $5,044,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Asana by 26.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,577,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,053,000 after buying an additional 331,400 shares during the period. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $426,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 607,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,936,256.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $69,588.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 603,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,593,494.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $426,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 607,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,936,256.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,346 shares of company stock worth $538,214. Company insiders own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ASAN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Asana from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.84.

Asana stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,050,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,184,890. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.17. Asana, Inc. has a one year low of $11.32 and a one year high of $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $150.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.13 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 74.52% and a negative return on equity of 159.46%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

