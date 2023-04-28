Berylson Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Berylson Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,291,000. BILL makes up approximately 9.6% of Berylson Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BILL. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in BILL by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BILL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,371,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BILL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BILL by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BILL by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,208,000 after purchasing an additional 31,949 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BILL alerts:

BILL Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of BILL traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.30. 1,284,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,616,614. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.89 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.30 and a 12 month high of $189.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.27. BILL had a negative net margin of 40.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $260.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.59 million. Equities research analysts predict that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BILL. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of BILL from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BILL from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of BILL from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of BILL from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.15.

Insider Activity at BILL

In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $558,804.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,342.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BILL news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $83,853.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $558,804.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,342.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,015 shares of company stock valued at $657,697 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

BILL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.