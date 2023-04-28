BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.80-2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.375-2.500 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.46 billion.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.65.

BMRN stock traded up $3.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,739,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,231. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 129.78 and a beta of 0.38. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $70.73 and a 12 month high of $117.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $537.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.88 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 3.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $1,651,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,324 shares in the company, valued at $35,270,875.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $825,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,755.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $1,651,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,270,875.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,500 shares of company stock worth $7,196,515 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,502,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,272,322,000 after purchasing an additional 151,212 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $285,013,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,128,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,972,000 after acquiring an additional 27,091 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 927,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,021,000 after acquiring an additional 316,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 755,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,169,000 after acquiring an additional 19,855 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

