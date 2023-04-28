BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.80-2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.375-2.500 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.46 billion.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.65.
BMRN stock traded up $3.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,739,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,231. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 129.78 and a beta of 0.38. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $70.73 and a 12 month high of $117.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $1,651,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,324 shares in the company, valued at $35,270,875.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $825,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,755.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $1,651,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,270,875.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,500 shares of company stock worth $7,196,515 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,502,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,272,322,000 after purchasing an additional 151,212 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $285,013,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,128,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,972,000 after acquiring an additional 27,091 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 927,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,021,000 after acquiring an additional 316,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 755,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,169,000 after acquiring an additional 19,855 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.
