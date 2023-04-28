Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decrease of 42.8% from the March 31st total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Biophytis Trading Up 13.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BPTS traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,941. Biophytis has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $16.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Biophytis in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Biophytis Company Profile

Biophytis SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases. Its therapeutics focuses on targeting and activating key biological resilience pathways that could protect against and counteract the effects of the multiple biological and environmental stresses that lead to age-related diseases.

