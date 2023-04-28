Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) Short Interest Down 40.5% in April

Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 40.5% from the March 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Biotage AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BITGF remained flat at $12.00 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 200. Biotage AB has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Nordea Equity Research downgraded Biotage AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Biotage AB (publ) Company Profile

Biotage AB (publ) provides separation technologies in the areas of organic and analytical chemistry, biomolecules, and industrial scale up applications. The company offers organic and peptide synthesis solutions; flash chromotherapy, evaporation, and work-up products; flash systems and flash system accessories; normal, reversed, and speciality phase cartridges; plasmid purification solutions; and metal scavengers and reagents, as well as accessories and spare parts.

