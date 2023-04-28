Bitcoin (BTC) Hits Market Capitalization of $567.47 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 28th. Bitcoin has a market cap of $567.47 billion and $22.56 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $29,313.73 on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.66 or 0.00401372 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00115996 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00026446 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000505 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,358,406 coins. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.
