Bitcoin Market Capitalization Tops $567.56 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $29,317.63 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $567.56 billion and approximately $17.21 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $118.16 or 0.00403020 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.02 or 0.00116046 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00026549 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000503 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,358,875 coins. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly.
