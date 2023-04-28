BitTorrent-New Trading Up 3.1% Over Last Week (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. In the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $606.92 million and $11.86 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitTorrent-New alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006776 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000227 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003546 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003462 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004429 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003328 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001095 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent(New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent(New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent(New) is 0.00000065 USD and is up 0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $12,883,249.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.