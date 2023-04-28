BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.83 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 0.64%. BJ’s Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

BJ’s Restaurants Trading Up 7.2 %

BJ’s Restaurants stock traded up $2.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.98. The company had a trading volume of 474,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,943. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $36.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.16. The stock has a market cap of $728.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Restaurants

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Restaurants

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 950 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $29,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,489.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 162.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

