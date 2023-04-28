Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Short Interest Update

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 576,300 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the March 31st total of 819,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 241,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BLKB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total value of $389,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 366,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,398,813.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 7,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total value of $389,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 366,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,398,813.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 12,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $714,331.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,463,063.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,561 shares of company stock worth $2,748,142 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Blackbaud by 0.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 8,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 4.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.36. 178,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,573. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Blackbaud has a one year low of $43.54 and a one year high of $69.76.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $274.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Blackbaud will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

