Blockearth (BLET) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $0.50

Blockearth (BLET) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. In the last seven days, Blockearth has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Blockearth has a total market cap of $36.50 million and approximately $0.50 worth of Blockearth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockearth token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000532 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Blockearth alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Blockearth Token Profile

Blockearth’s launch date was October 7th, 2021. The official website for Blockearth is blockearth.io. Blockearth’s official Twitter account is @blockearth_g and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Blockearth Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockearth (BLET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Blockearth has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Blockearth is 0.12621394 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blockearth.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockearth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockearth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockearth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockearth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockearth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.