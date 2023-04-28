Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.91-3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.94. Bloomin’ Brands also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.91-$3.00 EPS.

Bloomin’ Brands Price Performance

BLMN traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.26. 1,001,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.53. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $28.46.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 89.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLMN. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.55.

Insider Activity at Bloomin’ Brands

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 64,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $1,793,187.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 243,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,793,836.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 39.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2,132.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 58.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period.

About Bloomin’ Brands

(Get Rating)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.