Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Short Interest Up 36.2% in April

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 564,600 shares, a growth of 36.2% from the March 31st total of 414,500 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 186,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

BLBD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

In other news, Director Phil Horlock sold 14,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $324,478.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 409,854 shares in the company, valued at $9,016,788. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Blue Bird by 14.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Blue Bird by 0.3% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 445,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Blue Bird by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Blue Bird by 14.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Blue Bird by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLBD traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $18.70. 119,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,416. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.69. The firm has a market cap of $598.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.96, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.86. Blue Bird has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $23.13.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Blue Bird had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 442.21%. The company had revenue of $235.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Blue Bird will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

