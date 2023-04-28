BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHF opened at $2.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.23. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $2.62.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 130,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 1.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 498,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income. The firm invests its assets in income securities of U.S. issuers rated below investment grade quality or unrated income securities that The Dreyfus Corp., serving as the fund’s investment manager and administrator.

