Boeing (NYSE:BA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Boeing Price Performance

BA stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $205.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,508,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,165,668. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.81. The company has a market capitalization of $122.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.85 and a beta of 1.43. Boeing has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $221.33.

Get Boeing alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.71.

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.