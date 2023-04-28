Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS)

Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EEMS. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 61,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,751,000.

Shares of EEMS opened at $50.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $380.21 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.85. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.86 and a twelve month high of $55.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.31 and a 200 day moving average of $49.33.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (EEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging markets stocks with market capitalizations between $200M and $1.5B. EEMS was launched on Aug 16, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

