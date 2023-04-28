Bogart Wealth LLC Takes $27,000 Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 52 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Elevance Health Stock Up 2.9 %

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $571.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $572.19.

ELV stock opened at $465.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $470.47 and its 200 day moving average is $490.67. The stock has a market cap of $110.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $440.02 and a 1-year high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

