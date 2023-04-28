Bogart Wealth LLC Takes $27,000 Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 52 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Elevance Health Stock Up 2.9 %
ELV stock opened at $465.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $470.47 and its 200 day moving average is $490.67. The stock has a market cap of $110.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $440.02 and a 1-year high of $549.52.
Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Elevance Health Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.
Elevance Health Company Profile
Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Elevance Health (ELV)
- Intel Is The Value Play Only Few Can See
- Southwest Airlines Flight Double-Digit Profits Boarding Now
- 10 E-commerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Joby Aviation Extends Deal With Air Force, Analysts Maintain Hold
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.