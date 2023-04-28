Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Raised to C$84.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$83.00 to C$84.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$61.24 to C$70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$73.50 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$74.75.

Shares of BBD.B traded down C$2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$59.01. The stock had a trading volume of 507,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,337. The company has a market cap of C$4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -26.51, a PEG ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 3.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$66.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$55.70. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a fifty-two week low of C$18.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.43.

In other news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 12,570 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total transaction of C$879,900.00. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

