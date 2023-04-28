Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Raised to C$84.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$83.00 to C$84.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.35% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$61.24 to C$70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$73.50 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$74.75.
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Down 3.9 %
Shares of BBD.B traded down C$2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$59.01. The stock had a trading volume of 507,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,337. The company has a market cap of C$4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -26.51, a PEG ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 3.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$66.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$55.70. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a fifty-two week low of C$18.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.43.
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
