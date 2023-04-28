Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Given New C$87.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$83.00 to C$87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BDRBF. Vertical Research lowered shares of Bombardier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. CIBC upped their price objective on Bombardier from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$80.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$72.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$89.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bombardier has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

Bombardier Stock Performance

BDRBF stock traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.21. The stock had a trading volume of 34,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,245. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.20. Bombardier has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $55.25.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of business aircraft. It operates through the Business Aircraft Segment and Customer Services Segment. The Business Aircraft segment includes the manufacture of three families of business jets spanning from the light to large categories.

