Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Bonterra Resources Inc. (CVE:BTR – Get Rating) was down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 30,629 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 68,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

The stock has a market cap of C$39.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Bonterra Resources Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill.

